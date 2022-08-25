DuckDuckGo Email Protection Beta is Now Available to All

DuckDuckGo privacy browser has finally removed the waitlist for its free Email Protection service and it’s now available for everyone to try in open beta.

For those who aren’t familiar, the DuckDuckGo Email Protection is a free email forwarding service that offers both email tracker removal and the ability to create unique private email addresses without switching email providers.

The company has also improved and expanded privacy-protecting features like Link Tracking Protection and Smarter Encryption. Best of all, the feature is available cross-platform on desktop, iOS, and Android.

Here’s all that is new in the latest DuckDuckGo update:

allows us to detect and remove a growing number of the trackers embedded in email links. Smarter Encryption: upgrades insecure links in emails to secure links when they’re on our upgradable list — the same upgrading that’s done in our search engine and apps.

Folks can now reply to emails from their Duck Addresses. When users get an email to a Duck Address, they can just hit ‘Reply,’ type their message, and send it off. The email will then be delivered from their Duck Address instead of their personal address. Self-Service Dashboard: Users can now make changes to their Duck account whenever they want, saving time and effort.

Email Protection is supported in the DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser for iOS and Android, DuckDuckGo for Mac (beta), and DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials browser extensions for Firefox, Chrome, Edge, and Brave.