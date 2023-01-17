‘The Party is On!’ Says Elon Musk to Twitter 2023 Media Deals

Twitter is all set to run content sponsorship deals with dozens of news outlets, media companies, and sports leagues in the first half of 2023, Axios is reporting.

Citing a schedule of events shared with ad partners, the publication claims that almost all of the major sports leagues plan to run content deals on Twitter this year.

According to the schedule, the following sports leagues and tentpole events will run content deals on Twitter:

NFL

NBA

NHL

MLB

NASCAR

PGA Tour

March Madness

NBA Playoffs

The Super Bowl

“Media companies, newsrooms, and sports leagues are reaping too much revenue and marketing advantage to quit the platform,” the source says.

Even Elon Musk responded to the report with a tweet saying, “The party is on!!”

The party is on!! 🚀 💫 ♥️https://t.co/zoa3qmcXqC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2023

Over the past few years, media companies and sports leagues have brokered multiyear deals with Twitter through a selective program called Twitter Amplify.

The program pairs advertisers with timely videos from premium publishers, and publishers split a percentage of ad revenue.

Below are some more sports publishers, news outlets, and entertainment companies planning to run content deals on Twitter in 2023.

CBS Sports

Turner Sports

ESPN

FOX

Univision

Telemundo

The Wall Street Journal

NBCU

Reuters

Axios

Bloomberg

Forbes

Conde Nast

USA Today

Paramount

Disney

Although Musk’s leadership style has caused many advertisers to flee, it is evident that Twitter is too useful a platform to give up.