‘The Party is On!’ Says Elon Musk to Twitter 2023 Media Deals

Usman Qureshi
31 mins ago

Twitter is all set to run content sponsorship deals with dozens of news outlets, media companies, and sports leagues in the first half of 2023, Axios is reporting.

Twitter logo

Citing a schedule of events shared with ad partners, the publication claims that almost all of the major sports leagues plan to run content deals on Twitter this year.

According to the schedule, the following sports leagues and tentpole events will run content deals on Twitter:

  • NFL
  • NBA
  • NHL
  • MLB
  • NASCAR
  • PGA Tour
  • March Madness
  • NBA Playoffs
  • The Super Bowl

“Media companies, newsrooms, and sports leagues are reaping too much revenue and marketing advantage to quit the platform,” the source says.

Even Elon Musk responded to the report with a tweet saying, “The party is on!!”

Over the past few years, media companies and sports leagues have brokered multiyear deals with Twitter through a selective program called Twitter Amplify.

The program pairs advertisers with timely videos from premium publishers, and publishers split a percentage of ad revenue.

Below are some more sports publishers, news outlets, and entertainment companies planning to run content deals on Twitter in 2023.

  • CBS Sports
  • Turner Sports
  • ESPN
  • FOX
  • Univision
  • Telemundo
  • The Wall Street Journal
  • NBCU
  • Reuters
  • Axios
  • Bloomberg
  • Forbes
  • Conde Nast
  • USA Today
  • NBCU
  • Paramount
  • Disney

Although Musk’s leadership style has caused many advertisers to flee, it is evident that Twitter is too useful a platform to give up.

Other articles in the category: News

Twitter Finally Explains Why Some Third Party Apps Aren’t Working

After many third party Twitter apps such as Twitterrific and Tweetbot stopped working on most devices, we now have an official word from the social network, nearly one week later. According to the official @TwitterDev account, it announced on Tuesday, “Twitter is enforcing its long-standing API rules. That may result in some apps not working.” […]
Gary Ng
14 mins ago

Cyberattacks on Canada Grew 10% in Q4 2022: Cloudflare

Cloudflare has published its DDoS Threat Report for the fourth and final quarter of 2022, offering insights and trends about the DDoS threat landscape. According to the cybersecurity company, an overall 10% increase in cyberattacks for Canada was observed in Q4 2022. The industries most targeted by cyberattacks in Canada were Technology organizations. Other highly...
Usman Qureshi
47 mins ago

2024 Mac mini to Retain Same Form Factor Says Kuo

Apple today announced its new and improved 2023 Mac mini, powered by the company's M2 and M2 Pro chips, featuring the same form factor as its predecessor. Veteran Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo correctly predicted last year that the 2023 Mac mini will retain the same form factor design, and now, the analyst is making the...
Usman Qureshi
57 mins ago