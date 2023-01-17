‘The Party is On!’ Says Elon Musk to Twitter 2023 Media Deals
Twitter is all set to run content sponsorship deals with dozens of news outlets, media companies, and sports leagues in the first half of 2023, Axios is reporting.
Citing a schedule of events shared with ad partners, the publication claims that almost all of the major sports leagues plan to run content deals on Twitter this year.
According to the schedule, the following sports leagues and tentpole events will run content deals on Twitter:
- NFL
- NBA
- NHL
- MLB
- NASCAR
- PGA Tour
- March Madness
- NBA Playoffs
- The Super Bowl
“Media companies, newsrooms, and sports leagues are reaping too much revenue and marketing advantage to quit the platform,” the source says.
Even Elon Musk responded to the report with a tweet saying, “The party is on!!”
The party is on!! 🚀 💫 ♥️https://t.co/zoa3qmcXqC
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk)
Over the past few years, media companies and sports leagues have brokered multiyear deals with Twitter through a selective program called Twitter Amplify.
The program pairs advertisers with timely videos from premium publishers, and publishers split a percentage of ad revenue.
Below are some more sports publishers, news outlets, and entertainment companies planning to run content deals on Twitter in 2023.
- CBS Sports
- Turner Sports
- ESPN
- FOX
- Univision
- Telemundo
- The Wall Street Journal
- NBCU
- Reuters
- Axios
- Bloomberg
- Forbes
- Conde Nast
- USA Today
- Paramount
- Disney
Although Musk’s leadership style has caused many advertisers to flee, it is evident that Twitter is too useful a platform to give up.