4 Million Canadians Ready to Upgrade to 5G Shows Survey

In a recent 5G-related consumer survey, Ericsson has found that Canadians are ready to bring 5G into the mainstream as 4 million smartphone users plan to upgrade to 5G services over the next 12-15 months.

Canadians have had 5G network service available since 2020 and the 5G user base has seen a six-fold increase over the past two years.

Conducted by Ericsson ConsumerLab, the study titled 5G: The Next Wave found that 17% of 4G users intend to upgrade to a 5G subscription in the next year or so.

However, only 15% of users claim they are on 5G but use a 4G handset while another 18% own a 5G capable device but have not upgraded to a 5G subscription.

“We’ve seen globally that the 5G user base starts to shift towards more demanding mainstream users when more than 15 per cent of smartphone users in the market have made the switch to 5G,” said Ericsson head Jasmeet Singh Sethi.

“The Canadian results and global trends identified by this milestone consumer report suggest we’re on our way towards the next wave of 5G. As 5G becomes the mainstream, service providers need to get ready for more customers looking to get even more out of their 5G experience.”

The study showed that in Canada, while 5G population coverage has reached 75%, only 33% of Canadian 5G users perceive being connected more than 50% of the time.

The survey is the largest global 5G-related consumer study in the industry to date, and the largest consumer survey conducted by Ericsson on any topic.

The Canadian sample includes views from 1,200 consumers in Canada interviewed online between April and July 2022 and is statistically representative of the views of 24 million consumers