Eufy SmartTrack Trackers Cost Less Than Apple AirTags, Support Find My

Usman Qureshi
6 seconds ago

The folks over at Eufy have just launched an Apple AirTag-like item tracker called SmartTrack Link, which is not only cheaper than the AirTags but also works with Apple’s Find My protocol.

Eufy

According to Eufy, Apple has officially certified the SmartTrack Link. Users can add the SmartTrack Link trackers to the Items tab on the Find My app, and locate them anywhere worldwide via their iPhone or iPad, just like Apple’s AirTags.

The tracker also works with the Eufy security app. It connects to devices via Bluetooth and reports its location over the Find My network. The SmartTrack Link, however, does not provide GPS functionality.

Track find my

Some of the main features of the SmartTrack Link are:

  • Works with Apple Find My: Just use the pre-installed Find My app and add SmartTrack Link to the items tab.
  • Find Your Phone in Silent Mode: With just a double tap, your phone rings, even in silent mode.
  • Free Left-Behind Alerts: Avoid losing your belongings in the first place with instant left-behind alerts via the eufy Security app.
  • Always Linked to Your Item: If something’s lost, you’re always connected via Link’s QR code. A person who finds your item can scan and see only the contact information you share.
  • Share with Friends and Family: With the eufy Security app you can let others know the location of your items too.
  • You Can’t Miss the Alarm: Link sounds an alarm so loud, you can hear it if it’s covered or in the next room.
  • Water Resistant with a Replaceable CR2032 Battery: Link is safe, even if it’s left in the rain, with its water-resistant coating. And it comes with a replaceable battery that lasts up to a year.

You can order the Eufy SmartTrack Link for $19.99 as a single unit, or $39.98 for a two-pack. For a limited time, you can also use code “WS24SM” to save 20%.

