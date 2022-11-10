Feds, Alberta to Bring High-Speed Internet to Tsuut’ina Nation for $2.6 Million

Gary Ng
5 seconds ago

alberta hero

The federal government and Alberta announced on Thursday it will be expanding high-speed internet to Tsuut’ina Nation, to over 300 homes.

Tsuut’ina Nation Telecommunications will roll out the project and maintain the network, with the internet service provider created by Tsuut’ina Nation itself.

The project will see $2.6 million in funding invested from both the governments of Canada and Alberta, part of an existing agreement signed back in March of this year that saw up to $780 million committed to expanding high-speed internet in the province.

“We all know that Internet is no longer a luxury in this day and age—it’s a necessity. Access to fast, reliable Internet helps Indigenous communities by levelling the playing field so they can access essential services like health care and education, participate in the digital economy, or simply connect with loved ones,” said Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, in a statement.

Alberta’s Broadband Strategy plans to connect every home in the province with high–speed Internet by the end of the 2026–2027 fiscal year.

The federal government gains to connect 98% of Canadians with high-speed internet by 2030. Earlier this week, Ottawa announced it would spend $475 million to top up the Universal Broadband Fund, which aims to expand high-speed internet to rural areas nationwide.

Other articles in the category: News

Walmart Canada Employees Get Telus Health Virtual Care Perk

Walmart Canada has partnered with Telus Health to bring benefits of the latter for all employees and their families across Canada. Benefits include virtual care from doctors using Telus Health along with other employee assistance programs, along with support from online communities. Walmart employees can access Telus Health solutions in both French and English, 24 […]
Gary Ng
41 mins ago

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max Battery Test [VIDEO]

The folks over at YouTube channel PhoneBuff have performed a battery test comparison between the Google Pixel 7 Pro and the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max to find out which flagship device has better battery life. Google's new flagship Pixel 7 Pro smartphone gains an updated design while being powered by the company’s next-generation Tensor...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Elon Musk Sends First Email to Twitter Staff, Ends Remote Work

Elon Musk has axed Twitter's remote work policy after cleaving half of the company's workforce last week — reports Business Insider. In his first company-wide email to Twitter staff on Wednesday at 2:39 a.m. ET, freshly-minted CEO Elon Musk announced the end of remote working at Twitter. "Sorry that this is my first email to the...
Nehal Malik
2 hours ago