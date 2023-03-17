Feds to Spend $37 Million to Expand High-Speed Internet Across Saskatchewan

The federal government has announced $37 million in funding for projects that will bring high-speed Internet access and mobile connectivity to communities across Saskatchewan.

The announcement builds on the Government of Canada’s progress toward ensuring that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100% by 2030.

“Today’s announcement in Meadow Lake marks a significant milestone for connectivity in Saskatchewan,” said Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development.

This funding will bring reliable high-speed Internet access to more than 5,000 underserved homes in communities across the province, the Minister added.

Below are the regions that will benefit from the projects:

Northern Saskatchewan

Prince Albert

Saskatoon–Biggar

Regina–Moose Mountain

Yorkton–Melville

Over 2,700 homes in Indigenous communities will also benefit from improved high-speed Internet access.

The Universal Broadband Fund is a $3.225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access Canada.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $50 million in connectivity projects in Saskatchewan.