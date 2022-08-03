FIFA Mobile Introduces ‘Manager Mode’ [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
10 hours ago

EA has just introduced a new ‘Manager Mode’ in FIFA Mobile for iOS and Android, that puts you in charge with dozens of different tactical levers at your disposal.

Manager mode

Manager Mode is a full autoplay mode where you can cue up multiple matches. You can select from different filters like Daily Match Rewards, Points, and Division.

You can put your managerial ability to the test and rise up the ranks in Division Rivals. You become a top manager as you earn points to gain promotions.

An all-new way to compete, Manager Mode lets you:

  • Step into the mind of a football manager
  • Plan your strategy and adjust your tactics in real time
  • Select auto match play and watch your team carry out your strategy
  • Rank up to collect rewards
  • And much more!

You can download FIFA mobile for iOS and Android for free by clicking here.

Other articles in the category: News

