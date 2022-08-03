FIFA Mobile Introduces ‘Manager Mode’ [VIDEO]

EA has just introduced a new ‘Manager Mode’ in FIFA Mobile for iOS and Android, that puts you in charge with dozens of different tactical levers at your disposal.

Manager Mode is a full autoplay mode where you can cue up multiple matches. You can select from different filters like Daily Match Rewards, Points, and Division.

You can put your managerial ability to the test and rise up the ranks in Division Rivals. You become a top manager as you earn points to gain promotions.

Manager Mode is Out Now! 💪 #FIFAMobile‘s big update introduces a new way to compete. 👔 As a football manager, watch your strategy play out, make changes in real-time, and win to collect rewards. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L5ou7E3qSf — FIFA Mobile (@EAFIFAMOBILE) August 2, 2022

An all-new way to compete, Manager Mode lets you:

Step into the mind of a football manager

Plan your strategy and adjust your tactics in real time

Select auto match play and watch your team carry out your strategy

Rank up to collect rewards

And much more!

You can download FIFA mobile for iOS and Android for free by clicking here.