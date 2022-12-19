How to Find and Replace Text on iPad [VIDEO]

An Apple Support YouTube video has explained how you can quickly find and replace words and phrases in documents and notes on your iPad, so you don’t have to retype them.
Starting with iPadOS 16, Apple has made it easier to find and replace text in documents on your iPad. You can do it by using the onscreen keyboard or an external keyboard, Apple Pencil, or your finger.
Here’s what you need to do:
In a document or note, double-tap a word you want to replace.
Locate and tap ‘Find Selection.’
Tap the ‘Search’ icon and select ‘Find and Replace.’
Now type a word in the ‘Replace’ field.
Tap ‘Replace.’
Simply repeat the process to continue replacing words
Tap ‘Done’ once finished.
Check out the following video to see how easy it is to find and replace words in iPadOS 16.
