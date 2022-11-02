First 2022 Apple TV 4K Review and Unboxing Videos [Roundup]

Apple on Wednesday lifted its press embargo on the new third-generation Apple TV 4K ahead of the device’s Friday, November 4, launch. The first reviews and impressions from media outlets that were seeded units of the new Apple TV 4K have now started pouring in.

Most reviewers agree that the 2022 Apple TV 4K brings modest, albeit notable, improvements in performance thanks to a processor upgrade to the A15 Bionic. It is also more compact than its predecessor, and it comes with 4GB of memory and HDR10+ support.

While the accompanying Siri remote remains largely unchanged, it brings a much-appreciated switch to USB-C for charging instead of Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector.

Check out the following roundup of 2022 Apple TV 4K reviews and first unboxings below…

2022 Apple TV 4K Reviews

The new Apple TV 4K is available in two variations: the Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi) with 64GB of internal storage, and the Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet) with 128GB of storage. The latter also features Thread mesh networking.

Head over to Apple.ca to learn more about the new Apple TV 4K. You can also click here to order yours today from Amazon.ca.