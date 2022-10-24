First 2022 iPad Reviews, Unboxing Videos Hit the Web [Roundup]

Apple today lifted its press embargo on the new 10.9-inch 2022 iPad it unveiled last week with an all-new design, the A14 Bionic chip, a Touch ID Power button, and, for the very first time, a USB-C port. It even comes with a $150 CAD price hike.

The first reviews of Apple’s newest entry-level iPad from media outlets that were given early access to it have hit the web, ahead of the official launch on Wednesday, October 26.

While the 10th-generation iPad has gotten some flak for muddying up Apple’s current iPad lineup and making it pretty confusing, reviews and first impressions indicate it also breathes some fresh life into it.

Check out the following roundup of reviews and first unboxings below…

2022 iPad Reviews Roundup

2022 iPad Unboxing and Review Videos

Click here to order your 10th-generation iPad today on Apple.ca. Deliveries and in-store availability are scheduled to begin on October 26.

Apple is also still selling the iPad 9 with the older design from last year. To learn more about what’s changed between the 9th-generation iPad and Apple’s new iPad 10, you can check out our detailed comparison between the two generations.

