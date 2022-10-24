First 2022 iPad Reviews, Unboxing Videos Hit the Web [Roundup]
Apple today lifted its press embargo on the new 10.9-inch 2022 iPad it unveiled last week with an all-new design, the A14 Bionic chip, a Touch ID Power button, and, for the very first time, a USB-C port. It even comes with a $150 CAD price hike.
The first reviews of Apple’s newest entry-level iPad from media outlets that were given early access to it have hit the web, ahead of the official launch on Wednesday, October 26.
While the 10th-generation iPad has gotten some flak for muddying up Apple’s current iPad lineup and making it pretty confusing, reviews and first impressions indicate it also breathes some fresh life into it.
Check out the following roundup of reviews and first unboxings below…
2022 iPad Reviews Roundup
- CNBC — The new iPad got a major makeover and it’s worth the extra $120
- CNet — iPad 10th Gen Review: Better Design, Worse Price
- Engadget — Apple’s redesigned iPad is mostly worth the higher price
- iMore — iPad (2022) review: Apple’s 10th-gen tablet is redesigned, repurposed, and wreaking havoc
- MacStories — The New iPad and iPad Pro Review: Mixed Signals
- Mashable — 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (2022) review: Powerful, but still just a tablet
- Pocket-lint — Apple iPad (10th gen, 2022) review: Absolutely fabulous
- Six Colors — 2022 iPad and iPad Pro review: Mixed feelings
- SlashGear — Apple iPad 2022 Review: The New Minimum
- Stuff — Apple iPad (10th gen, 2022) review: Super lite Air
- TechRadar — iPad 10.9 (2022) review: The base-model iPad is all grown up
- Tech Guide — iPad 10th Generation review – a new look, more powerful and even more attractive
- The Verge — Apple iPad (10th gen) review: stuck in the middle
- Tom’s Guide — Apple iPad (10th gen) review: Amazing and awkward
- Wired — Review: Apple iPad (10th Gen, 2022)
- ZDNet — iPad Pro (2022) review: I’m cautiously optimistic. Or foolish
2022 iPad Unboxing and Review Videos
Apple is also still selling the iPad 9 with the older design from last year. To learn more about what’s changed between the 9th-generation iPad and Apple’s new iPad 10, you can check out our detailed comparison between the two generations.
