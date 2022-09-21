First Apple Watch Ultra Reviews and Unboxing Videos [Roundup]

Apple today lifted its press embargo on Apple Watch Ultra, the company’s biggest and most powerful smartwatch to date, just a couple of days ahead of its September 23 launch.

Some media outlets had been given early access to the $1,099 wearable, so both written and video reviews for Apple Watch Ultra have started piling in.

Check out the following roundup of reviews and first unboxings below…

Apple Watch Ultra Reviews Roundup

  • CNBC — Apple Watch Ultra is worth $799 for serious athletes, but an unnecessary splurge for the rest of us
  • CNet — Apple Watch Ultra Review: The Most Exciting Watch in Years
  • Men’s Health — The New Apple Watch Is Big, Bold, and Ready to Get Outside
  • Men’s Journal — Apple Watch Ultra Review: 5 Key Features That Can Lure Garmin and Suunto Devotees
  • TechRadar — Apple Watch Ultra review: This is the Apple Watch you’ve been waiting for… if you can afford it
  • The Verge — Apple Watch Ultra review: an aspirational debut
  • The Wall Street Journal — Apple Watch Ultra Review: Better Battery Life, but Not Quite Extreme

Apple Watch Ultra Unboxing and Review Videos

You can learn more about Apple Watch Ultra on Apple.ca. The first pre-orders have reached the ‘preparing to ship’ phase in Canada.

Click here to pre-order your Apple Watch Ultra today — deliveries and in-store availability are set to begin Friday, September 23.

