First iPhone with Under-Display Face ID Now Expected in 2025: Report

Apple’s first iPhone with under-display Face ID has been pushed back and is now expected to come out in 2025 at the earliest, according to a report from MacRumors.

The information comes from Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants, a well-known and oft-accurate industry insider. Young, who previously believed we could see under-display Face ID on the iPhone by 2024, said in a tweet earlier today that the technology has been pushed back to 2025 or later due to “sensor issues.”

Under panel Face ID is now expected to be pushed at least a year to 2025 or later due to sensor issues. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 9, 2023

Young’s comments directly contradict a recent report from the Korean publication The Elec, which suggested we could see under-display Face ID on an iPhone as early as next year.

If Young’s timeline is accurate, the first iPhones to feature under-display Face ID — provided Apple keeps to its current naming scheme — will be the iPhone 17 Pro line. Young expects the first generation of iPhones with under-display Face ID hardware to still have a hole in the display for the front camera.

Apple is making incremental display updates to the iPhone’s display with every generation. This year, the entirety of the iPhone 15 lineup is expected to ditch the long-dreaded display notch and adopt the Dynamic Island from last year’s iPhone 14 Pro models instead.