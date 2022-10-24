First M2 iPad Pro Reviews, Unboxing Videos Hit the Web [Roundup]

Apple today lifted its press embargo on the new M2 iPad Pro it unveiled last week with the next-generation M2 chip and a new Apple Pencil “hover” feature.

The first reviews of Apple’s newest flagship iPad from media outlets that were given early access to it have now started pouring in, ahead of the official launch on Wednesday, October 26.

Check out the following roundup of reviews and first unboxings below…

M2 iPad Pro Reviews Roundup

CNBC — The new iPad Pro is Apple’s best iPad, but it’s overkill for most people

Engadget — The new iPad Pro is ludicrously fast (just like last year’s model)

MacStories — The New iPad and iPad Pro Review: Mixed Signals

Mashable — 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (2022) review: Powerful, but still just a tablet

Six Colors — 2022 iPad and iPad Pro review: Mixed feelings

ZDNet — iPad Pro (2022) review: I’m cautiously optimistic. Or foolish

M2 iPad Pro Unboxing and Review Videos

Click here to order your M2 iPad Pro today on Apple.ca. Deliveries and in-store availability are slated to begin on October 26.

To learn more about what’s changed between the M1 iPad Pro from last year and Apple’s new M2-powered 2022 iPad Pro, you can check out our detailed comparison between the two models.

…developing, more to follow