First M2 iPad Pro Reviews, Unboxing Videos Hit the Web [Roundup]

Nehal Malik
9 seconds ago

Apple today lifted its press embargo on the new M2 iPad Pro it unveiled last week with the next-generation M2 chip and a new Apple Pencil “hover” feature.

The first reviews of Apple’s newest flagship iPad from media outlets that were given early access to it have now started pouring in, ahead of the official launch on Wednesday, October 26.

Check out the following roundup of reviews and first unboxings below…

M2 iPad Pro Reviews Roundup

  • CNBC — The new iPad Pro is Apple’s best iPad, but it’s overkill for most people
  • Engadget — The new iPad Pro is ludicrously fast (just like last year’s model)
  • MacStories — The New iPad and iPad Pro Review: Mixed Signals
  • Mashable — 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (2022) review: Powerful, but still just a tablet
  • Six Colors — 2022 iPad and iPad Pro review: Mixed feelings
  • ZDNet — iPad Pro (2022) review: I’m cautiously optimistic. Or foolish

M2 iPad Pro Unboxing and Review Videos

Click here to order your M2 iPad Pro today on Apple.ca. Deliveries and in-store availability are slated to begin on October 26.

To learn more about what’s changed between the M1 iPad Pro from last year and Apple’s new M2-powered 2022 iPad Pro, you can check out our detailed comparison between the two models.

…developing, more to follow

Other articles in the category: Featured stories

Apple Confirms Design Chief Departing After Just Three Years in Role

Evans Hankey, VP of industrial design, and Alan Dye, VP of human interface design  Apple is losing its head of hardware design, Evans Hankey, reports Bloomberg. Hankey replaced former Apple design chief Jony Ive three years ago, after the latter departed to start his own design firm, LoveFrom. The iPhone maker confirmed the departure to […]
Gary Ng
3 days ago

Apple Launches Redesigned iPad with Touch ID in Power Button, USB-C

Apple today announced an all-new 10.9 inch iPad with Liquid Retina display, bringing a new design reminiscent of the iPad Air, powered by the company’s A14 Bionic chip. There are new colours blue, pink, yellow, and silver. This new iPad gets updated cameras such as an Ultra Wide 12MP (to support Center Stage) moved to […]
Gary Ng
6 days ago

Apple Launches M2 iPad Pro with Apple Pencil ‘Hover’ Feature

Apple’s October announcements are now here. The new M2 iPad Pro has been unveiled, offering the same design, but featuring a new Apple Pencil hover experience. Apple says M2 features an 8-core CPU which is up to 15% faster than M1, while its 10-core GPU offers graphics up to 35% faster than before. “Combined with […]
Gary Ng
6 days ago