First M2 iPad Pro Reviews, Unboxing Videos Hit the Web [Roundup]

Evans Hankey, VP of industrial design, and Alan Dye, VP of human interface design Apple is losing its head of hardware design, Evans Hankey, reports Bloomberg. Hankey replaced former Apple design chief Jony Ive three years ago, after the latter departed to start his own design firm, LoveFrom. The iPhone maker confirmed the departure to […]
Apple today announced an all-new 10.9 inch iPad with Liquid Retina display, bringing a new design reminiscent of the iPad Air, powered by the company’s A14 Bionic chip. There are new colours blue, pink, yellow, and silver. This new iPad gets updated cameras such as an Ultra Wide 12MP (to support Center Stage) moved to […]
Apple’s October announcements are now here. The new M2 iPad Pro has been unveiled, offering the same design, but featuring a new Apple Pencil hover experience. Apple says M2 features an 8-core CPU which is up to 15% faster than M1, while its 10-core GPU offers graphics up to 35% faster than before. “Combined with […]