First Season of Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and More Available to Stream on Apple TV+ For Free Until January 3rd

Til the season to spread holiday cheer, Apple is doing that by allowing free access to the first seasons of many Apple TV+ originals. From now until January 3rd, folks can tune in and check out the inaugural seasons of Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Trying, and more.

This promotion, lasting a little over a week, was first spotted by 9to5Mac. It’s confirmed to be active now. This means that those that don’t have a subscription to Apple’s monthly $8.99 CAD subscription for Apply TV+ can access the first (and in some cases only) season of select shows.

Until Tuesday, January 3rd, the first season of the following Apple TV+ series is available:

Ted Lasso

The Morning Show

Trying

Prehistoric Planet

Bad Sisters

The Apple TV app is available on various products and devices. Users who may not already have an active subscription and want to check out some of these highly acclaimed shows can do so by downloading the app. Apple TV+ is of course available on Apple TV. However, it’s also accessible via Xbox consoles, PlayStation 4 and 5, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku devices, Samsung, LG, and other smart TVs.

While an Apple TV+ subscription is not required, users must have an Apple ID to sign in to the app. From there, the app will signal that users can register for a free trial. Though, this step is unnecessary if they only want to take advantage of the limited-time promotion. After this step, users are free to stream all the aforementioned titles to their heart’s content.

In the case of Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, fans are eagerly awaiting the third season of each respective show. Both may be due to launch sometime in 2023 though exact release dates are still under wraps. For Prehistoric Planet and Bad Sisters, only one season of each series has launched. Therefore, all users can watch these shows in their entirety as it currently stands.