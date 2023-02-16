First ‘Tetris’ Movie Trailer Drops, Streams March 31 on Apple TV+ [VIDEO]

Apple TV+ is set to stream the Original Film, Tetris, starting on March 31, 2023.
“The game you couldn’t put down, the story you couldn’t make up. Tetris streaming March 31 on Apple TV+,” explains Apple.
“Taron Egerton stars in a new Apple Original Film inspired by the true story of how one man risked his life to outsmart the KGB and turn Tetris into a worldwide sensation,” says Apple. There’s even mention of the Nintendo GameBoy in the trailer.
The film is set to make its premiere at SXSW next month and we now have the first official trailer.
Apple says “Tetris is directed by Jon S. Baird and written by Noah Pink. The film’s Executive Producer is Iain MacKenzie. Producers include Matthew Vaughn, Gillian Berrie, Claudia Vaughn, Len Blavatnik, and Gregor Cameron.”
Check out the Tetris trailer below, this looks like one to watch:
