Fortnite Battle Royale Now Runs on Unreal Engine 5.1 [VIDEO]

With the release of the new Chapter 4, Fortnite Battle Royale now makes use of Unreal Engine 5’s newest, most innovative features, via Unreal Engine 5.1.

Unreal Engine 5 ushers in a generational leap in visual fidelity, bringing an unprecedented level of detail to game worlds like the Battle Royale Island.

Next-generation features such as Nanite, Lumen, Virtual Shadow Maps, and Temporal Super Resolution are now available in Fortnite Battle Royale on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and cloud gaming.

Drop into the next generation of @FortniteGame! Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 is running on @UnrealEngine 5.1 and you can see it in action here: https://t.co/AgeJ6GlySc — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) December 9, 2022

With the introduction of these UE5 features in Fortnite Battle Royale, Fortnite’s Video settings have changed on PC:

“Rendering Mode” Setting

Moved from the “Advanced Graphics” section to the “Display” section.

DirectX 12 is now the default rendering mode on PCs with certain higher-end GPUs.

The “Performance” rendering mode is no longer in beta and is now called “Performance – Lower Graphical Fidelity.”

“VSync” Setting

Moved from the “Advanced Graphics” section to the “Display” section.

“Motion Blur” Setting

Moved from the “Advanced Graphics” section to the “Graphics” section.

Is now off by default.

“Auto-Set Quality” in the “Graphics Quality section” will never turn this setting on, but it may turn it off on a lower-spec PC.

For PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S users, they must make sure the “120 FPS Mode” setting (in the “Graphics” section of the Video settings) is set to off.

Check out Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 running on Unreal Engine 5.1 below and tell us what you think.