Fortnite Battle Royale Now Runs on Unreal Engine 5.1 [VIDEO]
With the release of the new Chapter 4, Fortnite Battle Royale now makes use of Unreal Engine 5’s newest, most innovative features, via Unreal Engine 5.1.
Unreal Engine 5 ushers in a generational leap in visual fidelity, bringing an unprecedented level of detail to game worlds like the Battle Royale Island.
Next-generation features such as Nanite, Lumen, Virtual Shadow Maps, and Temporal Super Resolution are now available in Fortnite Battle Royale on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and cloud gaming.
With the introduction of these UE5 features in Fortnite Battle Royale, Fortnite’s Video settings have changed on PC:
“Rendering Mode” Setting
- Moved from the “Advanced Graphics” section to the “Display” section.
- DirectX 12 is now the default rendering mode on PCs with certain higher-end GPUs.
- The “Performance” rendering mode is no longer in beta and is now called “Performance – Lower Graphical Fidelity.”
“VSync” Setting
- Moved from the “Advanced Graphics” section to the “Display” section.
“Motion Blur” Setting
- Moved from the “Advanced Graphics” section to the “Graphics” section.
- Is now off by default.
- “Auto-Set Quality” in the “Graphics Quality section” will never turn this setting on, but it may turn it off on a lower-spec PC.
For PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S users, they must make sure the “120 FPS Mode” setting (in the “Graphics” section of the Video settings) is set to off.
