Fubo TV Launches Disney Channels within Premium Package

Streaming service FuboTV announced on Wednesday it has launched three Disney channels within its Premium package. Available now are the Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD.

According to FuboTV, these new Disney channels are part of the company’s partnership with STACKTV, which began last year and added Global, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, W Network, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Lifetime, The HISTORY Channel, TELETOON, Treehouse and YTV to the streaming service.

“Bringing Disney to FuboTV is part of our strategy to offer hit shows for the whole family,” says Vanessa Morbi, vice president, marketing, FuboTV, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “Sports will always be a focus for our streaming platform, but we want everyone to find something to enjoy on Fubo whether it’s children’s shows or blockbuster movies.”

FuboTV says it has close to 10000 TV shows and movies on demand, with last year adding new channels such as The Design Network, World Poker Tour, Tastemade and more, to go with its exclusive rights in Canada to the English Premier League, Italy’s Serie A, Coppa Italia and more.

The Essentials plan starts at $14.99 CAD for the first three months, while the Premium plan works out to $31.67 per month with an annual plan, offering 4x the cloud DVR storage and increased family sharing.

FuboTV is available on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Apple’s TV app, Chromecast, Hisense, LG, Roku, Samsung, Xbox and the web.