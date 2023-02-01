Fubo TV Launches Disney Channels within Premium Package

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

fubotv disney channel

Streaming service FuboTV announced on Wednesday it has launched three Disney channels within its Premium package. Available now are the Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD.

According to FuboTV, these new Disney channels are part of the company’s partnership with STACKTV, which began last year and added Global, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, W Network, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Lifetime, The HISTORY Channel, TELETOON, Treehouse and YTV to the streaming service.

“Bringing Disney to FuboTV is part of our strategy to offer hit shows for the whole family,” says Vanessa Morbi, vice president, marketing, FuboTV, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “Sports will always be a focus for our streaming platform, but we want everyone to find something to enjoy on Fubo whether it’s children’s shows or blockbuster movies.”

FuboTV says it has close to 10000 TV shows and movies on demand, with last year adding new channels such as The Design Network, World Poker Tour, Tastemade and more, to go with its exclusive rights in Canada to the English Premier League, Italy’s Serie A, Coppa Italia and more.

The Essentials plan starts at $14.99 CAD for the first three months, while the Premium plan works out to $31.67 per month with an annual plan, offering 4x the cloud DVR storage and increased family sharing.

FuboTV is available on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Apple’s TV app, Chromecast, Hisense, LG, Roku, Samsung, Xbox and the web.

Other articles in the category: News

Netflix Explains Password Sharing Rules for the First Time

Netflix has made good on its warning of an impending crackdown on account password sharing in early 2023, explaining its new rules in a Help Center article (via The Streamable). According to Netflix's estimates, more than 100 million users across the globe use another person's Netflix account to access the service. Netflix hopes that implementing...
Nehal Malik
2 hours ago

Here’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Canadian Pricing and for Galaxy Book3

Samsung today launched its new Galaxy S23 Series smartphones and Galaxy Book3 premium laptops, with both lineups of devices available to pre-order today. Below you can find Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Canadian pricing and availability: Pre-order date: February 1, 2023 Launch date: February 17, 2023, at samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores, major carrier and retail partners […]
Gary Ng
2 hours ago

Google Testing ChatGPT-Like ‘Apprentice Bard’ Chatbot

Citing unnamed sources and internal documents, CNBC is reporting that Google is testing new AI-powered chat products to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Google is said to be testing a ChatGPT-like chatbot called 'Apprentice Bard,’ which uses the company's LaMDA technology. The said chatbot is being tested by Google employees, who ask the bot questions and receive...
Usman Qureshi
3 hours ago