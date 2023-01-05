FujiFilm Instax Nintendo Switch App Gets Splatoon 3 Characters

FujiFilm and Nintendo have just announced the addition of Splatoon 3 characters and a variety of new features to the FujiFilm Instax Mini Link for Nintendo Switch app.

For those who aren’t familiar, the free iOS / Android app allows filters and frames to be added to screenshots taken using the Nintendo Switch system’s capture function.

The app lets users digitally share their favourite character moments with fellow gamers or print a custom Instax photo from their Instax Mini Link series Smartphone Printer.

A simple QR Code scan of the Nintendo Switch game screen using the Mini Link for Nintendo Switch App on your Smartphone allows the image to be printed with a variety of frames and stickers based on characters from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Mario, New Pokémon Snap, and now, Splatoon 3.

The updated app features the following enhanced INSTAXAiR features:

With INSTAXAiR feature, users of any Instax Mini Link 2 printer can add a variety of graphics, including Splatoon 3 characters, to their Smartphone photos.

What is drawn in the air will then appear on the print preview in-App, and once the user is happy with the look, the graphics will appear on the print itself.

Users of the INSTAXAiR feature can even record a video of the drawing and share the moment as a printable QR code that appears on the printed Instax photo.

The QR code can be scanned with your Smartphone to view the video, download it, or share it on social media.

In addition, Fujifilm is also launching a new colourway of the Instax Mini Link 2 Smartphone Printer, called Special Edition, Clay White for $179.99 CDN.

The updated Instax Mini Link for Nintendo Switch App will begin rolling out in the next couple of weeks.