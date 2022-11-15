Garmin Debuts ‘Bounce’ LTE-Connected Kids Smartwatch

Usman Qureshi
Garmin has today announced the all-new ‘Bounce,’ the first-ever kids smartwatch with LTE connectivity that lets parents easily communicate with and locate their child.

The Garmin Bounce smartwatch provides a communication tool for kids who do not need a fully-featured smartphone. It features a bright, color touchscreen display and a durable, swim-friendly design.

Bounce offers two-way text and voice messaging, as well as real-time location tracking to the Garmin Jr. app on a parent or guardian-compatible smartphone.

Along with communication, Bounce offers fitness and activity tracking2, fun games, and even lets parents assign chores and give rewards.

“As one of the world’s leading smartwatch companies, we are thrilled to offer parents peace of mind with a smartwatch that allows them to stay in touch with their kids while also keeping an eye on their location,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of consumer sales.

“Not only will kids feel cool wearing it, but parents will feel comfortable introducing their children to digital communication in a fun and controlled way through texts, voice messaging and tracking right from their wrist.”

Bounce is available now in three colors i.e. Green Burst, Black Camo and Lilac Floral, and features up to 2 days of battery life. It can be purchased exclusively on Garmin.com for $149.99.

