Public Axis Roku App Brings GIPHY Clips to TV

GIPHY Arts announced their latest Public Axis Roku app project, now brings Clips made by GIPHY artists from mobile screens to the big screen.

As a division of GIPHY devoted to GIF art and artists, Public Axis worked with artists to produce 30-second original shorts with sound.

“This collection of weird, electric, animated, and expansive Clips by GIPHY Arts’ verified artists is what makes up Public Axis,” notes GIPHY.

The Public Axis app will be available as a channel on Roku. You can cast GIPHY content from your mobile browser to compatible TV devices or you can directly acquire a Roku Player.

The channel is currently available in the following regions:

Panama

Colombia

United States

Costa Rica

Chile

Australia

El Salvador

Ireland

Peru

Argentina

Guatemala

México

Canada

Nicaragua

France

United Kingdom

Germany

Honduras

Brazil

Users in these regions can now add the Public Axis channel by visiting the Channel Store or by using this code 5PZHHXM. You can learn more by visiting this link.