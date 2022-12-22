Gmail Shares Tips to Organize Your Inbox for 2023

Usman Qureshi
8 seconds ago

Google has shared 5 handy tips to help Gmail users save time and cut out the clutter with these inbox-clearing strategies as they head into 2023.

Gmail

Whether it’s work, family obligations or just keeping up with lots of newsletters, simply follow these steps to organize your Gmail inbox.

1. Steer clear of spam

Gmail protects users from nearly 15 billion unwanted messages a day, blocking more than 99.9% of spam, phishing, and malware.

But if a message pops up that makes it past the filters, you can report it as spam by checking the box near your message, then clicking the Report Spam icon.

2. Archive emails in bulk

One way is to minimize the number of emails you’re looking at by archiving in bulk. You can select all the emails from a specific sender, or click the arrow to select only read, unread, starred, or unstarred emails. Once you’ve done that, hit Archive to remove them from your inbox view without deleting them entirely.

3. Mute email threads that get out of hand

You can mute certain email threads so you don’t see every update pop into your inbox, and instead, these emails are sent to the “All Mail” label.

On desktop, check the box to the left of your message in your inbox, click the three-dot menu near the top of the page and select Mute. On mobile, tap the message, click the three-dot menu on the top right of your screen and select Mute.

4. Separate incoming emails by creating multiple email addresses with a plus sign

If you sign up for a gym membership with youremailaddress+gym@gmail.com, you can set up a filter or label to designate emails coming from your gym.

Try it with online shopping, or even social media sites, to keep things clear of clutter.

5. Keep your messages safe

Protect your entire Google account by taking a Security Checkup and a Privacy Checkup, then take the recommended actions like choosing a secure password, enabling 2-factor authentication, and adding in Account Recovery information.

Let us know if you have more tips in the comments section below.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Canada Offering Free 2-Hour Delivery Till Dec. 24

To help you get those last-minute gifts on time, Apple is offering free 2-hour delivery in select areas of the U.S., Canada, France, Spain, and the UK, for orders placed through its online store (via MacRumors). The free 2-hour delivery option is available only for eligible, in-stock products, and includes the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple...
Usman Qureshi
20 mins ago

Twitter Begins Rolling Out View Counter for Standard Tweets

Twitter has reportedly started to roll out a view counter on standard Tweets. Some users are already seeing the feature on their own Tweets being made. Earlier this month, new Twitter owner Elon Musk revealed company plans to introduce a view counter for standard Tweets outside of video-exclusive content. In an attempt to show that...
Steve Vegvari
5 hours ago