Google Now Lets You Shop for Beauty Products, Shoes in AR

Google is rolling out some new ways to shop online amid the upcoming holiday season, including an augmented reality (AR) photo library to find your foundation shade and a way to see sneakers in your space.

According to the search engine giant, foundation is the most-searched category within makeup and the slightest change in color or tone can make a big difference.

But photos of foundation on models don’t always reflect the diversity of shoppers, and other times, you can only find images of the product’s packaging. To address this issue, Google has announced a new AR shopping feature that makes it much easier to find your foundation match.

“Developed with guidance from beauty brands, our new photo library features 148 models representing a diverse spectrum of skin tones, ages, genders, face shapes, ethnicities, and skin types,” says Google.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Search for a foundation shade on Google across a range of prices and brands, like “Clinique Even Better Foundation.”
  2. You’ll see what that foundation looks like on models with a similar skin tone, including before and after shots.
  3. Once you’ve found the one you like, just select a retailer to buy.

Similarly, you can now also shop for sneakers using AR. Starting today, you can spin, zoom and see the shoes in your space as you decide if the color, laces, tread, or sole fit your style.

There’s no replacing the feeling of visiting your favorite store. But for the days you just can’t make it there, these new Google AR features can help bring that experience to you.

