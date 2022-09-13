Google Cancels Pixelbook, Shuts Down Team

Usman Qureshi
4 seconds ago

Citing a person familiar with the matter, The Verge is reporting that Google has canceled the next version of its Pixelbook laptop and has also dissolved the team responsible for building it.

pixel

The source claims that the project was cut as part of recent cost-cutting measures inside Google, even though the device was far along in development and expected to debut next year

Ahead of its annual I/O developer conference earlier this year, Google hardware chief Rick Osterloh had said that “we are going to do Pixelbooks in the future.” However, CEO Sundar Pichai has been saying for quite some time that Google may slow down hiring and cut some ongoing projects.

“In some cases, that means consolidating where investments overlap and streamlining processes,” Pichai wrote in a memo back in July. “In other cases, that means pausing development and re-deploying resources to higher priority areas.”

Google never meant for the Chromebook hardware to matter, but the hardware does matter, and so Google made the best hardware. Still, the Pixel and the later Pixelbook models were niche devices with high prices, and while Google doesn’t break out its Chromebook sales, it was clearly too expensive to make real noise in the broader laptop market.

It must, however, be noted that Google has a long history of giving up on projects before eventually deciding to try them again.

Other articles in the category: News

Waze Debuts New Driving Experience with Biz Jargon

Inspired by offices everywhere, Waze has just launched 'Biz Jargon,' a new driving experience that focuses on the relatable moments of work life and pokes fun at the people we become at work. Starting today on Waze, you’ll be able to set Biz Jargon as your voice navigation for some relatable laughs as you hear...
Usman Qureshi
14 mins ago

Apple TV+ Lands 9 Emmy Awards Including 4 Wins for Ted Lasso

Apple TV+ blockbuster 'Ted Lasso' has once again become the most Emmy Award-winning comedy, landing 4 wins at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The second season of Ted Lasso won Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein), and Outstanding Directing for...
Usman Qureshi
23 mins ago

Meta Announces Community Chats are Coming Soon to Messenger

Meta has just announced the launch of Community Chats in Messenger, which will allow users to create a Facebook Group, start chats and audio channels, and invite others to join their new group all within the Messenger app. Community Chats let people connect more deeply with communities in real time around the topics they care about in...
Usman Qureshi
43 mins ago