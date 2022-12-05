Google Pixel New Features for December 2022

Here are all the new features coming to Pixel devices.
New features for Pixel Phones
VPN by Google One: Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users will be able to use VPN by Google One at no cost and keep their online activity protected at all times. (P7/7 Pro only)
Clear Calling: Clear Calling makes it easier to hear the other person on a phone call by reducing background noise and enhancing the sound of their voice. (P7/P7 Pro only)
Recorder Speaker Labels: The Pixel Recorder can now keep track of multiple participants in a meeting while transcribing. During the process, the feature will label each speaker and add line breaks when speakers change. (P7/7 Pro only, Speaker Labels not available in French)
Spatial Audio (Coming in January): Feel like you’re at the centre of the action in your favorite movies and shows. When paired with Pixel Buds Pro, your Pixel supports spatial audio with head tracking for immersive surround sound all around
Safety Center: This is a new unified hub for reviewing security and privacy settings.
Pixel Wallpapers: Pixel Wallpapers will receive a Curated Culture refresh to celebrate the International Day of People with Disabilities.
New features for Pixel Watch
Fitbit Sleep Profile: Announced in November, Pixel Watch users will be able to gain deeper sleep insights through Fitbit Premium’s Sleep Profile feature. Sleep Profile provides users with a monthly sleep animal and longitudinal analysis of their sleep to find ways to improve over time.
New Wear Tiles: Pixel Watch users will be able to access a suite of new Tiles for their devices including Weather and Contacts. You will now have easy access to important information with just one swipe.
In addition to the above, popular Pixel features like Cough and Snore detection and Live Chat Translate will be expanding to new regions and languages.
