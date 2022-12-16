Google Photos Updates Collage Editor with Festive Designs

To help you capture and share your New Year’s celebrations with festive styles, Google Photos has introduced a new and improved collage editor, which lets you easily create shareable collages in just a few taps.

Collage editor

The updated Google Photos collage editor features new festive designs from talented artists, including those from Australian husband-and-wife visual duo DABSMYLA and renowned watercolor artist Yao Cheng Design.

Starting today, New Year’s themed styles from these talented artists will start rolling out to the collage editor.

For those who celebrate Lunar New Year, there’s a special style from Yao Cheng coming next year as well.

Take a look at the new styles that add holiday cheer to your photos, and hear from the artists themselves about what inspired their work.

“I was inspired by the joy and happiness people feel on New Year’s Eve, as well as the fireworks and confetti that are a quintessential part of the occasion. I wanted to capture that energy in this artwork,” says Yao Cheng about her New Year’s style.

“Around this time of year, we all reflect on the past year and are looking forward to the new year ahead of us, so we wanted to create a sense of celebration and joy. We used imagery and colors that we felt would invoke a sense of festivity!” DABSMYLA says about their New Year’s style.

“I grew up as a young child in China and have fond memories of celebrating Lunar New Year with my family. One of them is seeing lit red lanterns all around me, hearing the vibrant sounds of laughter and fireworks, and smelling the warm and delicious food.

I loved the togetherness of this holiday and how full everyone’s hearts are when we gather together to celebrate a new year. I wanted to capture this feeling,” says Yao Cheng about her Lunar New Year style coming next year.

You can learn more about the new Google Photos collage editor here.

