Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max Battery Test [VIDEO]

Google’s new flagship Pixel 7 Pro smartphone gains an updated design while being powered by the company’s next-generation Tensor G2 chip, along with camera upgrades, to go with face unlock.
On the other hand, this year’s iPhone 14 Pro Max saw one of its biggest upgrades coming through software, with the Dynamic Island. The feature shows various notifications and also supports Live Activities debuting with iOS 16.1.
Both the Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have always-on displays. For iPhone users, this is new and makes it really easy to find your iPhone in the dark.
In terms of specifications, the Pixel 7 Pro features a 5,000mAh battery, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max sports a smaller 4,323 mAh capacity battery.
Now whether the Tensor G2 chip from Google actually lasts longer than Apple’s A16 Bionic or not, watch the following battery comparison video to find out.
