Google Pixel Watch Leaks in More Detail Ahead of October Event

Nehal Malik
22 mins ago

Google’s first Pixel smartwatch, aptly dubbed the “Pixel Watch,” has leaked in more detail just one day ahead of its official unveiling at the Made by Google event on Thursday, October 6.

The leaks come courtesy of Twitter user Roland Quandt (@rquandt), who spotted premature listings for the Pixel Watch on the Japanese electronics store Joshin.

Now, the Pixel Watch’s design isn’t much of a mystery (neither is the software — it will come with Wear OS 3). We saw Google’s Pixel Watch in damning detail back in April when an engineering sample was left behind at a restaurant. What’s more, Google itself shared a pretty telling teaser of the Pixel Watch last month.

The latest leaks, however, serve to confirm some key specifications. Pixel Watch will feature a circular, stainless steel case that is 41mm in diameter and 12.3mm thick.

Google will offer the Pixel Watch in Matte Black, Polished Silver, and Champagne Gold case colours. The watch band, meanwhile, will come in at least four colour options: Obsidian, Charcoal, Hazel, and Chalk.

Pixel Watch boasts a minimalistic, dome-like design. It has an almost bezel-less display with Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. The listings also indicated 24-hour battery life and customizable watch faces. We even get a look at the Pixel Watch charger in one of the promo images, as seen below.

According to previous reports, the Pixel Watch will come with a 300mAh battery and support cellular connectivity. These leaks also corroborate cellular connectivity support.

The underside of the Pixel Watch will house sensors, as seen in both leaks and official images. For tactile controls, Pixel Watch will have a rotating crown and at least one physical button located right next to the crown.

 

Stay tuned for our coverage of Google’s Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch launch. The event kicks off Thursday, October 6, at 7am PT/10am ET.

Other articles in the category: News

CRTC Chair’s Email Spoofed, Asks Employees to Buy iTunes Cards: Reports

Ian Scott, chairman of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), told the House of Commons Industry and Technology (INDU) committee that he was once the victim of an e-mail spoofing scam — reports The Globe and Mail. Apparently, bad actors were able to impersonate Scott's e-mail address an undisclosed amount of time ago. The...
Nehal Malik
1 hour ago

Elon Musk to Create ‘Everything App’ Known as ‘X’ with Twitter Purchase

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will purchase Twitter again with his original terms at $54.20 per share, as revealed yesterday in a surprise u-turn. The decision comes ahead of Musk’s scheduled deposition starting tomorrow and his October 17 Supreme Court case in Delaware with Twitter, as the Tesla leader originally wanted to renege on […]
Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Apple to Start Manufacturing AirPods in India for the First Time

As part of its continuing production diversification initiative, Apple has ordered for a portion of its AirPods and Beats headphones to be manufactured in India. Apple has begun to double down on manufacturing its devices in India. As a way to lower its dependence on China, Apple has made an order to its suppliers to...
Steve Vegvari
5 hours ago