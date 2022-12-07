Google Reveals Canada’s Top Searches of 2022

Google today announced its annual Year in Search trends for Canada, revealing what Canadian users searched for most during 2022.

Year in Search is Google’s annual analysis of trillions of searches performed globally throughout the year. For the past 22 years, Year in Search has provided a unique look into what we all cared about, what inspired us and what intrigued us.

From fawning over the instant global sensation that was Wordle, the viral daily word-guessing game that was acquired by The New York Times, to learning about the developing geopolitical tensions in Ukraine, Canadians dove into pop culture, educated themselves, and searched for ways to help one another throughout the year.

“After two years of uncertainty, 2022’s Search and News trends indicate Canadians were ready to come back together to share meaningful experiences, both big and small,” said Google.

Here are Canada’s top ten Google searches for 2022:

Wordle Ukraine World Cup Queen Elizabeth II Betty White Bob Saget Anne Hache Canuckle Johnny Depp Will Smith

Canadians avidly used Google to keep up with current events. The infamous nationwide Rogers network outage from July was the second most searched-for news topic in Canada this year. Check out a list of the top ten below:

Ukraine Rogers outage Monkeypox Lisa Laflamme CNE US midterm elections Saskatchewan stabbings World Cup 2022 Oscars 2022 Freedom Convoy 2022

As always, Google was a key destination for Canadians to sate their curiosities. Google’s most searched-for “why” questions of the year included:

Why is russia attacking ukraine Why is rogers down Why did Will slap Chris Why is ukraine not in nato Why is there a formula shortage Why is gas so expensive right now Why are truckers protesting Why is there a tylenol shortage Why is crypto going down Why did liz truss resign

2022’s top “how” searches were the following:

How to watch the World Cup How to do a rapid covid test How to help Ukraine How to get vaccine QR code How to create an NFT How to pronounce Kyiv How to evolve Charcadet How to respec in Elden Ring How to evolve Cosmog in Pokémon Go How to pronounce Qatar

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red, which takes place in Toronto, was 2022’s fifth most searched-for movie in Canada. Take a look at the full list below:

Encanto Top Gun The Batman Thor Love and Thunder Turning Red Black Adam Everything everywhere all at once Morbius Uncharted Don’t worry darling

Canada’s top trending searches for TV shows included:

Jeffrey Dahmer Euphoria Stranger Things Inventing Anna The Watcher House of the dragon Moon Knight Yellowstone The boys The summer I turned pretty

You can check out Google’s full 2022 Year in Search report for Canada on the Google Trends website. For a look back, check out Google Canada’s Year in Search trends for 2021.

Which of Google’s top topics did you search for this year? Let us know in the comments below.