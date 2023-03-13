Google’s First Feature Drop of 2023 Arrives for Pixel Phones and Watch

Google has announced its first feature drop of 2023, bringing new capabilities for its Pixel smartphones and Pixel Watch.
Here’s what’s new in today’s March 2023 feature drop:
- Night Sight is now available on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro thanks to new algorithms powered by Google Tensor
- Magic Eraser is now available on all Pixel smartphones to erase distractions in photos
- Fall detection is now on Google Pixel Watch to call for help
- Health Connect is now pre-installed on Pixel phones to store data from health and fitness apps
- Direct My Call+: Pixel can now show you menu options right away before they’re spoken; available on Pixel 4a and newer
- Timers on Nest devices: timers set on a Nest device is now shown on At a Glance on your pixel phone; push notifications to your Pixel phone when a timer goes off
- Ultra-wideband digital car keys: for select 2022+ BMW models on Pixel 6 Pro and 7 Pro, you can unlock/lock you car just by walking to and from; start your car’s engine by leaving phone in pocket; debuts in “coming weeks”
- Fast Pair for select Chromebooks: automatically pair Pixel Buds or Fast Pair Bluetooth headphones to Chromebook with a tap or click
- New emojis on Emoji Kitchen via Gboard
- Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: now use two eSIMs with Dual SIM Dual Standby
- Hold for Me launches in Japan (joining US, Australia, Canada)
Also, new sound and display settings are coming to Wear OS 3+ to customize audio and visual experiences. Mono-audio is coming, along with colour-correction and greyscale modes.
