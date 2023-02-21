Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.29 Released with PS VR2 Upgrade

Sony has just released an action-packed Gran Turismo 7 update 1.29 for all levels of GT players for free, which also features the PlayStation VR2 upgrade.

After applying the update, players will be able to experience all the races and game modes, except the 2P Split Screen, with a whole new level of realism.

PS VR2 players will also be able to access an exclusive ‘VR Showroom’ area from their ‘Garage’ or the in-game car dealerships with stunning details.

Taking full advantage of PS VR2’s next-gen features, GT7 utilizes specially optimized HDR tone mapping, as well as foveated rendering from the eye-tracking feature.

Some of the highlights of the Gran Turismo 7 v1.29 update include:

Experience Gran Turismo Sophy in Race Together mode (PS5 Only)

Grand Valley returns with Highway 1

5 new added cars

Italdesign Exeneo Vision Gran Turismo Street and Off-Road Mode

Scapes

‘Drift Stage’ and ‘Move the camera up and down’ have now been added to the featured section.

A tutorial will be available the first time you play after the update, which guides you through the steps for taking drift photos.