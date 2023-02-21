Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.29 Released with PS VR2 Upgrade

Sony has just released an action-packed Gran Turismo 7 update 1.29 for all levels of GT players for free, which also features the PlayStation VR2 upgrade.
After applying the update, players will be able to experience all the races and game modes, except the 2P Split Screen, with a whole new level of realism.
PS VR2 players will also be able to access an exclusive ‘VR Showroom’ area from their ‘Garage’ or the in-game car dealerships with stunning details.
Taking full advantage of PS VR2’s next-gen features, GT7 utilizes specially optimized HDR tone mapping, as well as foveated rendering from the eye-tracking feature.
Some of the highlights of the Gran Turismo 7 v1.29 update include:
- Experience Gran Turismo Sophy in Race Together mode (PS5 Only)
- Grand Valley returns with Highway 1
- 5 new added cars
- Italdesign Exeneo Vision Gran Turismo Street and Off-Road Mode
- Scapes
‘Drift Stage’ and ‘Move the camera up and down’ have now been added to the featured section.
A tutorial will be available the first time you play after the update, which guides you through the steps for taking drift photos.
Other articles in the category: News
Apple Spotlights Hearth Health Studies Using Apple Watch
Apple is spotlighting the cutting-edge work of health researchers around the world who are using the Apple Watch to study the heart like never before. Senior pediatric oncologists from Melbourne, Australia, associate professor Rachel Conyers and Dr. Claudia Toro, are looking at how treatment can impact heart rhythm. Toxicities in cancer treatment can lead to...
Apple Just Patched Major Security Flaws on iOS and Mac: Researchers
Apple recently fixed "medium to high severity" security flaws on its iPhone and Mac operating systems that could give bad actors access to your messages, photos, and call history, according to researchers at security firm Trellix's Advanced Research Center (via WIRED). Trellix's researchers discovered a new class of "privilege escalation" bugs affecting both iOS and macOS...
Air Canada Launches Digital ID to Skip Boarding Passes at Airports
Air Canada today officially announced the launch of its digital identification system, through its mobile app on iPhone and Android. Essentially, the Air Canada app now allows you to create a digital ID that leverages facial recognition to confirm your ID. A current pilot project has started at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) when boarding select […]