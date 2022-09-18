GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Leak is Real, Says Report [VIDEO]

On late Saturday evening, supposedly-leaked video appeared online of what claimed to be Rockstar’s expected Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6.

The leak was posted by user ‘teapotuberhacker’ on the GTAForums, sharing 90 videos of GTA 6 gameplay footage and also claims to have the game’s source code; the user also claimed to be the recent hacker of Uber.

According to the hacker, these video files were downloaded from Rockstar’s Slack communications. “These videos were downloaded from Slack (employee communications),” said the user. Footage shows gameplay involving a man and a woman, named Jason and Lucia.

According to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, the massive Grand Theft Auto 6 leak is indeed real, according to his Rockstar sources.

“Not that there was much doubt, but I’ve confirmed with Rockstar sources that this weekend’s massive Grand Theft Auto VI leak is indeed real. The footage is early and unfinished, of course. This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games,” said Schreier on Sunday.

Check out this YouTube compilation of leaked GTA 6 gameplay footage below (while it’s still available):

‘Teapotuberhacker’ also shared their Proton email and asked for Rockstar or Take 2 employees to reach out, as the hacker was “looking to negotiate a deal.”

Parent company Take 2 Interactive has already started issuing takedown notices to those posting footage on YouTube.