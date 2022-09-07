Hands-On with iPhone 14 Pro/Max in New Purple Colour [VIDEOS]

Gary Ng
1 min ago

iphone 14 pro dynamic island hands on

We’re starting to see the race to share the first hands-on with Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, with its new Dynamic Island and Always-On display.

Engadget beat most others to the punch with its early YouTube upload showing its hands-on with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which you can check out below:

You can also check out a hands-on with the new iPhone 14 Pro Max in purple from iJustine below. It looks like this new purple colour is the one to get this year:

Here’s another look at the purple colour from Patrick Holland from CNET:

Expect more videos to be shared online as the day goes on. Click here to read all of our Apple event coverage from today.

Other articles in the category: News

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: Differences, Features, Specs, Price, and More

Apple today unveiled the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, with the latter spelling the end for the 5.42-inch "mini" model we've seen in the past couple of generations. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgpSBjWutGY The new iPhone 14 looks strikingly similar to its predecessor, and they even share a lot of their specs. However, this year's base model does...
Nehal Malik
12 mins ago

First Look: Hands-On with Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, SE 2 [VIDEOS]

Apple held an in-person event today to watch its pre-recorded September special event, where it announced the new Apple Watch Ultra, along with upgraded Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Series 8, plus new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and AirPods Pro 2. With media gaining access to a hands-on area (COVID-19 is so […]
Gary Ng
16 mins ago

Best iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Features Highlighted by Apple [VIDEO]

Apple has shared a new guided tour showcasing an extensive look at the new features, sizes and colours of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro announced today at its 2022 September event. The 9-minute video below takes place in New York City, and highlights the new True Depth front camera with autofocus, 48MP main […]
Gary Ng
34 mins ago