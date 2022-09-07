Hands-On with iPhone 14 Pro/Max in New Purple Colour [VIDEOS]

We’re starting to see the race to share the first hands-on with Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, with its new Dynamic Island and Always-On display.

Engadget beat most others to the punch with its early YouTube upload showing its hands-on with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which you can check out below:

You can also check out a hands-on with the new iPhone 14 Pro Max in purple from iJustine below. It looks like this new purple colour is the one to get this year:

Here’s the new iPhone 14 Pro Max in purple! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/p7oiqm3qyp — iJustine (@ijustine) September 7, 2022

Here’s another look at the purple colour from Patrick Holland from CNET:

Hands on with the purple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. It looks like Prince in 1989 Batman purple! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/df490NzAoG — Patrick Holland (@trickholland) September 7, 2022

