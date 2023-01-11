Here are 2023 Golden Globe Winning Titles Available on Disney+ Canada

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards took place on Tuesday, January 10, and there are numerous award winners with shows available to stream on Disney+ Canada.
Check out the titles in bold below, as they are available to watch right now on Disney+ Canada:
Best Film – Musical or Comedy
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Best TV series – musical or comedy
- Abbott Elementary – WINNER
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER (Will be available on Disney+ on Feb 1st)
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Supporting Actor in a TV series
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
- John Turturro, Severance
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary – WINNER
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Actor in a TV series – musical or comedy
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER
Best Actress in a TV series – musical or comedy
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – WINNER
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
