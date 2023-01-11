Here are 2023 Golden Globe Winning Titles Available on Disney+ Canada

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards took place on Tuesday, January 10, and there are numerous award winners with shows available to stream on Disney+ Canada.

Check out the titles in bold below, as they are available to watch right now on Disney+ Canada:

Best Film – Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best TV series – musical or comedy

Abbott Elementary – WINNER

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER (Will be available on Disney+ on Feb 1st)

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Supporting Actor in a TV series

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary – WINNER

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Actor in a TV series – musical or comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER

Best Actress in a TV series – musical or comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – WINNER

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

