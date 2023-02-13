Here are the Best U.S. Super Bowl Ads Canadians Missed Out On [VIDEOS]

Gary Ng
8 seconds ago

The best part of the Super Bowl are the U.S. commercials, but with Bell Media owning the TV broadcasting rights to the NFL in Canada, Canadians don’t get to watch them during the big game.

That’s because a 2019 Supreme Court ruling sided with Bell to show Canadian ads during the Super Bowl, as the telecom charges a premium to advertisers during the Super Bowl and wants their ads shown in Canada instead.

That being said, yesterday’s Super Bowl brought a dramatic finish and a pretty cool half time show by Apple Music and Rihanna.

But let’s get down to some of the best 2023 Super Bowl ads that Canadians didn’t get to see. The Canadian Super Bowl ads by Canadian companies are in general downright terrible and uninspiring for the most part, unlike the U.S. ads that leverage Hollywood star power. Here are some of the best U.S. 2023 Super Bowl ads that didn’t air in Canada, but are available for watching on the web:

RAM: Premature Electrification 

Dunkin’ Donuts with Ben Affleck 

Busch featuring Sarah McLachlan

Uber One: One Hit (this was shown in Canada; probably the best ad of the Super Bowl)

Michelob ULTRA 

Samuel Adams: Your Cousin’s Brighter Boston

GM x Netflix: Why Not an EV?

Bud Light: Hold 

Miller Lite, Coors Light & Blue Moon

Crown Royal (U.S. version)

Stallone Face – Paramount

T-Mobile featuring Travolta, Braff and Faison

What was your favourite 2023 Super Bowl ad?

