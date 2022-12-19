Here are the Canadian Airlines with the Most Complaints Per 100 Flights

The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) today announced it will start publishing new data that shows the number of air travel complaints received by the regulator per 100 flights operated by both Canadian and foreign airlines.

This will “provide Canadians with additional information about the air travel sector,” the CTA said. The data is compiled by the CTA based on information submitted by passengers and will be updated on a quarterly basis.

According to the CTA, the tables it will publish will include:

air travel complaint data submitted during 3-month time periods

airlines that operated a minimum of 100 flights to/from/within Canada during each time period

during each time period airlines with an average of 1 or more complaints per 100 flights

Since the CTA started recording this data in April, Flair Airlines Ltd. is the domestic airline with the most complaints per 100 flights as of September 2022, at 13.7. Swoop Inc. had the highest complaints of any Canadian airline in the September quarter, at 18.5 per 100 flights, but Flair took over in overall complaints year-to-date.

Air Canada, meanwhile, experienced a spike in complaints between July and September but had the second-lowest number of complaints per 100 flights (3.6) in the overall rankings, trailing slightly behind Air Transat A.T. Inc. Take a look at the CTA complaints for all Canadian airlines in the table below:

The CTA also shared a comprehensive table for complaints received against foreign airlines operating flights into, out of, and within Canada. You can check that out on the CTA website.

While the federal government lifted ArriveCAN requirements for air travellers flying into Canada back in October, the app can now be used to submit advance customs and immigration declarations at select Canadian airports.