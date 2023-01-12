Here’s What Apple Music and Apple TV Apps Look Like for Windows

Apple and Microsoft could soon release dedicated Apple Music and Apple TV apps for Windows 11, along with a new ‘Apple Devices’ app for managing your iPhone, iPad, and more, as hidden pages for all three were recently spotted on the Microsoft Store — reports 9to5Mac.

As expected, Apple is finally bringing its Apple Music and Apple TV apps to Windows. These apps have been built with more modern technologies, which means they run faster and use less resources than iTunes. Both Apple Music and Apple TV apps look quite similar to the versions that already exist on macOS, although the interface has been slightly tweaked for Windows.

Right now, Windows users have to use iTunes for Windows or a web browser to access Apple TV and Apple Music. These new apps will change that. 9to5Mac noted that the Windows iterations of Apple’s media apps work pretty well, despite being preview versions.

Apple TV for Windows works almost exactly like its sibling apps for platforms like Xbox and Smart TVs. It gives users access to content from the Apple TV app, including Apple TV+, Apple TV Channels, and content from the iTunes store.

Image: @ALumia_Italia on Twitter

Apple Music, meanwhile, comes with nearly all of the features available on its macOS counterpart — with the notable exception of support for lyrics, audiobooks, and podcasts.

Image: @ALumia_Italia on Twitter

When a Windows user installs the Apple Music or Apple TV apps, iTunes for Windows stops working. They also get an alert informing them that Apple will release a new version of iTunes for Windows in the future to maintain support for audiobooks and podcasts.

Apple Devices, a new app not available on any other platforms, is designed to replace iTunes for syncing, backing up, restoring, and otherwise managing iPhones, iPads, and even iPods.

Interestingly, the new Apple Devices app also contains code references to “realityOS” and “xrOS,” which are widely believed to be potential names for Apple’s unannounced operating system for its upcoming mixed-reality headset. All three of the upcoming Apple apps support dark mode and will require Windows 11 (build 22621 or higher).

