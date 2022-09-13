Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Attend Premiere of Apple TV+ Original ‘Gutsy’

Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton attended the star-studded premiere event of Apple TV+ original documentary series ‘Gutsy’ that brought together global icons from entertainment and politics.

The evening began with a red carpet and screening of the new Apple TV+ docuseries at the Times Square Center in New York City and continued with a post-screening celebration at Nobu Fifty Seven.

Gutsy’ follows Hillary and Chelsea Clinton as they travel across the country to engage in thought-provoking discussions with celebrities and everyday heroes, pioneering women artists, activists, and community leaders, who show us what it truly means to be gutsy.

Attendees at the red carpet premiere included Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, guests President Clinton, Samantha Barry, Samantha Bee, Ellen Burstyn, Alina Cho, Joanna Coles, Barry Diller, Sara Gore, Diane von Fürstenberg, Belinda Luscombe, and many more.

The eight-episode documentary series debuted globally on Friday, September 9, on Apple TV+.