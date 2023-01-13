Hisense Launches First Smart TV With Amazon’s Fire TV in Canada

Steve Vegvari
30 mins ago

Hisense is launching its very first Smart TV with Amazon’s Fire TV built-in in Canada. The Hisense U68HF is available in two models and offers Fire TV’s viewing experience paired with Amazon Alexa’s integration.

Hisense’s U68HF is exclusively available via Amazon.ca. The Smart TV is available in 50 and 58-inch models. The U68HF features a 4K ULED display panel, Quantum Dot colour, Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10/HDR10+, a 60Hz variable refresh rate, 240 motion rate and 600 nit peak brightness.

With Amazon Fire TV integration, users can access Alexa and its voice remote features. This means users can use their voice to access and launch more than 100 apps, change channels, use playback features, and search for specific titles. Additionally, if Alexa is already integrated into their smart home, the Fire TV feature can assist in controlling other devices such as doorbells, cameras, and more.

“Built in Fire TV enables hands-free control with Alexa and access to more than 500,000 movies and TV show episodes,” says Puneet Jain, Senior Director of Marketing and E-Commerce for Hisense Canada. “We are excited to bring this latest innovation to Canada, offering consumers a comprehensive smart TV package that is easy to use for all of their entertainment needs.”  

Hisense’s U68HF also has its native Game Mode Plus. This built-in mode assists in decreasing input lag and response time. The Smart TV can also help iron out any frame rate issues current-gen consoles may experience via its HDMI connectivity. Users will also find the TV offers a 60Hz variable refresh rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode.

The Hisense 50-inch U68HF is available for $649.99 while the larger 58″ model is available for $798.55.  

