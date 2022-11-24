Holiday Gift Guide Canada 2022: Top Tech Gift Ideas

Christmas is just around the corner, and with all the sweet Black Friday deals out there at the moment, there’s no better time to get your holiday shopping done. Here are our top picks for tech gifts this holiday season:

Apple Gift Ideas

Apple’s latest flagship smartphone series, the iPhone 14 Pro, absolutely has to dominate holiday gift guides this year. Starting at $1,399 for the iPhone 14 Pro and $1,549 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, it’s going to cost you a pretty penny — but it’s also the best Apple has on offer this year.

Supply is tight, though, so you’d best be quick about it if you want to get an iPhone 14 Pro for a loved one (or yourself) this Christmas. Earlier this month, Apple warned that low production at its Chinese factories could impact iPhone 14 Pro supply and increase wait times globally.

If you’re not looking to break the bank, here are some more options from Apple:

The 2021 iPad will soon drop down to $359 from Walmart on Black Friday, so keep an eye out for that.

If you’ve already picked up an iPhone 14 or are looking for a gift for someone who owns one, an Ultra Hybrid or Tough Armor Mag case from Spigen would make an excellent option.

Apple also has its own holiday gift guide for this year that’s worth checking out.

Sonos Gift Ideas

Sonos makes great speakers, and it is also offering some irresistible deals this Black Friday with up to 20% off some of its most popular products.

Take a look at some of our favourite gift ideas from Sonos below:

The Sonos Sub mini isn’t discounted since it’s a fairly new product, having only launched last month. However, we were pretty impressed with it in our review and believe it’s a solid contender for this year’s holiday shopping lists.

Check out our reviews of the Sonos Arc, Sonos Roam, and Sonos Sub mini to learn more about them. There are also discounts to be had on other products from Sonos this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google is offering a whopping $300 off its 2022 flagship, the Pixel 7 Pro, for Black Friday. If you’re looking to get an Android phone as a tech gift this year, the Pixel 7 Pro can be a had for as low as $879. You can also get the base Pixel 7 for $649.99, a $150 discount from MSRP.

Our review of the Pixel 7 Pro was pretty favourable, and it makes for an excellent, competitively-priced (even more so with the $300 discount) flagship for Android users.

Google’s new Tensor G2 in-house chip is decently performant and offers next-generation AI capabilities. In patented Pixel fashion, the Pixel 7 Pro also features an impressive camera setup that blows much of the competition right out of the water.

The Pixel 7 Pro is an even better option for anyone who already has or is looking to buy into Google’s Pixel ecosystem. Speaking of which, the Google Pixel Watch is also on sale for the first time this Black Friday.

Amazon Echo Studio in White

Amazon launched the Echo Studio in white (or Glacier, as the company calls it) back in September. The company has plenty of products in its Echo line, but it says the Echo Studio is its “best-sounding smart speaker ever.” You can currently get the Echo Studio in white for $259 over on Amazon.ca.

Amazon is also offering up to 50% off base Echo devices (including 2022 models).

Disney+

Disney+ offers a fantastic selection of content, from Marvel movies to Pixar titles, Star Wars content, and more. The service is compatible with any mobile device, Apple TV, and can also be accessed on the web.

A Disney+ subscription can make an excellent gift this holiday season, and only costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

NordVPN

NordVPN ensures your connection to the internet is secure, encrypted, and yet still high-speed, in a day and age where what you do online is more important and valuable than ever before.

For Black Friday, NordVPN is offering up to 59% off its yearly plan and up to 68% off its 2-year plan, with three months of free service and a 30-day money-back guarantee on both plans.

Get your loved ones (or yourself) the gift of internet safety and freedom this holiday season with a NordVPN subscription.

Honourable Mentions

Disclosure: iPhone in Canada uses affiliate links allowing readers to help support our site, and to allow us to offer you independent media coverage and deal news.