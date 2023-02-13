HomePod 2 Gets X-Ray and Teardown Treatment by iFixit [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Four years after performing a teardown of the original HomePod, the folks over at iFixit have now taken Apple’s latest smart speaker apart, the HomePod 2.

HomePod 2 X Ray

Last week, YouTuber Brandon Geekabit also shared his disassembly of the 2023 HomePod, revealing fewer speakers and mics than the original HomePod.

Now the teardown experts at iFixit began their HomePod 2 teardown by first sharing some x-ray images of the device, courtesy of Creative Electron.

While pointing out that Apple has used much less glue in the new HomePod, they start off by peeling up the rubber foot and removing the outer fabric layers.

The black caps protecting the screws are then popped and all screws are removed to complete the disassembly.

“We’ve got our ultrasonic cutter on standby just in case and we’re going to dig in and see just how much of a repairability nightmare it’s going to be.”

Take a look at the full teardown video below and find out how repairable the new HomePod 2 is compared to the original model.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Releases iOS 16.3.1 Download, macOS 13.2.1, tvOS 16.3.2 and More

Apple has released a bunch of new software updates today, including iOS 16.3.1 for iPhone and iPadOS 16.3.1 for iPad. There are also new updates for macOS, watchOS and tvOS. Check out what’s available for download right now: iOS 16.3.1 (20D67) iPadOS 16.3.1 (20D67) macOS 13.2.1 (22D68) watchOS 9.3.1 (20S664) tvOS 16.3.2 (20K672) According to […]
Gary Ng
26 mins ago

iPhone 14 Pro Max Costs 3.7% More Than iPhone 13 Pro Max

According to Counterpoint Research’s bill of materials (BoM) analysis, the iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB costs 3.7% more to make than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Counterpoint Technology Market Research is a global research firm specializing in products in the technology, media, and telecom industry. The firm’s analysis shows a 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max...
Usman Qureshi
37 mins ago

How to Buy AppleCare+ on Mac [VIDEO]

You can now buy AppleCare+ from your Mac's system settings and get support 24/7 by chat or phone, plus unlimited incidents of accidental damage coverage. Every Mac comes with one year of hardware repair coverage through its limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support. AppleCare+ for Mac extends your coverage from...
Usman Qureshi
50 mins ago