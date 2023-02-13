HomePod 2 Gets X-Ray and Teardown Treatment by iFixit [VIDEO]

Four years after performing a teardown of the original HomePod, the folks over at iFixit have now taken Apple’s latest smart speaker apart, the HomePod 2.

Last week, YouTuber Brandon Geekabit also shared his disassembly of the 2023 HomePod, revealing fewer speakers and mics than the original HomePod.

Now the teardown experts at iFixit began their HomePod 2 teardown by first sharing some x-ray images of the device, courtesy of Creative Electron.

While pointing out that Apple has used much less glue in the new HomePod, they start off by peeling up the rubber foot and removing the outer fabric layers.

The black caps protecting the screws are then popped and all screws are removed to complete the disassembly.

“We’ve got our ultrasonic cutter on standby just in case and we’re going to dig in and see just how much of a repairability nightmare it’s going to be.”

Take a look at the full teardown video below and find out how repairable the new HomePod 2 is compared to the original model.