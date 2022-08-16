House of the Dragon: DracARys App Features Famous Canadian Landmarks

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Just ahead of HBO’s highly anticipated premiere of Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, a new House of the Dragon: DracARys augmented reality app has been released to download for iOS and Android.

House of dragon

Available in English and French, the app offers an immersive, free-roaming AR experience, and allows fans to hatch and raise their own virtual dragons at home.

Every dragon is different and will only bond with one individual at a time. As your dragon grows it will develop its own unique appearance, behaviour, and abilities entirely dependent on your personal interactions with it.

Users also learn Valyrian words from House of the Dragon to command their dragon as they grow to enormous size, hitting developmental milestones on their way to full adulthood.

What’s even more interesting is that as the dragons grow, they can recognize landmarks around the world, including famous locations in Canada such as:

  • Harbour Centre in Vancouver
  • Calgary Tower
  • Parliament Hill in Ottawa
  • Toronto’s CN Tower
  • Stade Olympique, Tour de la Bourse, and Oratoire Saint-Joseph du Mont-Royal in Montréal
  • Cabot Tower in St. John’s

Canadians will be able to watch the House of the Dragon premiere on Sunday, August 21 on Crave at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. New episodes will come out weekly on Sunday.

Other articles in the category: News

Bell Fires CTV News Anchor Lisa LaFlamme: ‘I Was Blindsided’

On Monday, Bell Media announced veteran CTV news anchor, Lisa LaFlamme was being let go by the company. Coinciding with Bell’s announcement, LaFlamme broke her silence in a final “sign off” on Twitter, a video that has since racked up 3.8 million views. Her firing has made international headlines in the past 24 hours. LaFlamme,...
Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Border-City Mayors Ask Government to Scrap ArriveCan App

According to a CTV News report, a coalition of Chambers of Commerce representing border communities is calling on the federal government to scrap the ArriveCan app requirements for travelers crossing the border. A Statistics Canada report shows U.S. visits through land ports are still down significantly across the country. The border-city mayors are therefore also asking...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Hyundai to Release All-New Bluelink Smart App in Canada on August 19

As reported by the folks over at Tesla North, an all-new version of the Hyundai Bluelink smart app will be released to the residents of Canada on August 19. “Coming soon! Your Bluelink app will have an all-new look with all-new features. You will be able to download the MyHyundai with Bluelink app on August 19th,”...
Usman Qureshi
2 hours ago