House of the Dragon: DracARys App Features Famous Canadian Landmarks

Just ahead of HBO’s highly anticipated premiere of Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, a new House of the Dragon: DracARys augmented reality app has been released to download for iOS and Android.

Available in English and French, the app offers an immersive, free-roaming AR experience, and allows fans to hatch and raise their own virtual dragons at home.

Every dragon is different and will only bond with one individual at a time. As your dragon grows it will develop its own unique appearance, behaviour, and abilities entirely dependent on your personal interactions with it.

Users also learn Valyrian words from House of the Dragon to command their dragon as they grow to enormous size, hitting developmental milestones on their way to full adulthood.

What’s even more interesting is that as the dragons grow, they can recognize landmarks around the world, including famous locations in Canada such as:

Harbour Centre in Vancouver

Calgary Tower

Parliament Hill in Ottawa

Toronto’s CN Tower

Stade Olympique, Tour de la Bourse, and Oratoire Saint-Joseph du Mont-Royal in Montréal

Cabot Tower in St. John’s

Canadians will be able to watch the House of the Dragon premiere on Sunday, August 21 on Crave at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. New episodes will come out weekly on Sunday.