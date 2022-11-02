Developers Share Tips on How to Build a Career in Coding

Usman Qureshi
31 mins ago

Ahead of National STEAM Day on November 8, Apple has shared insights from seven App Store developers who have offered tips for those looking to take the leap into coding while highlighting the endless opportunities available.

Apple

From college roommates who bonded over their love of sneakers to a pair of engineers looking to help fellow moms find quality childcare, here’s what these successful creators believe you should do to build a career in coding.

  • Follow curiosity wherever it leads
  • Don’t be afraid to change course
  • Cultivate community
  • Build confidence
  • Seek mentorship
  • Pay it forward
  • Don’t wait — take the leap

“I didn’t even consider going into technology as a career, despite having computers in my life since I was very young,” said Anne K. Halsall, co-founder, and chief product officer at Winnie. “I, of course, ended up there because it was meant to be. It was the thing I wanted to do and the thing I was passionate about.”

“The biggest piece of advice I have for female founders and entrepreneurs from underrepresented groups is confidence,” says Akshaya Dinesh, founder, and CEO of Spellbound.

“You know, there are so many people who are less underrepresented than us, and they’re able to get by just by seeming super, super confident, and believing in themselves.”

You can read the latest Apple feature in its entirety at this link.

Other articles in the category: News

China’s iPhone City Enters Lockdown

The area around Foxconn’s most advanced production facility in Zhengzhou, China, the world’s biggest iPhone factory, has entered a weeklong lockdown to contain a Covid-19 outbreak, the Wall Street Journal is reporting. The lockdown would begin at noon on Nov. 2, banning all but essential movements in the 150-square mile Chinese industrial park, which is...
Usman Qureshi
4 mins ago

First 2022 Apple TV 4K Review and Unboxing Videos [Roundup]

Apple on Wednesday lifted its press embargo on the new third-generation Apple TV 4K ahead of the device's Friday, November 4, launch. The first reviews and impressions from media outlets that were seeded units of the new Apple TV 4K have now started pouring in. Most reviewers agree that the 2022 Apple TV 4K brings...
Nehal Malik
4 hours ago