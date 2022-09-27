How to Create your Netflix Game Handle on iPhone and Android

Netflix has announced today they are rolling out the ability to great game handles, which are public usernames that can be used across the company’s slate of mobile games on iOS and Android.
Supported games will have leaderboards such as Rival Pirates, Dominoes Café and Lucky Luna.
How to create your Netflix game handle? It’s easy to do so on iPhone and Android, just follow the steps below:
- iPhone: Download Rival Pirates or Lucky Luna for prompts you to select your gamer handle in-game
- Android: Select the games tab in the navigation bar and find the banner that says ‘Create your Netflix game handle’
Today, two new games are launching on Netflix: Spongebob: Get Cooking (Tilting Point) and Desta: The Memories Between (ustwo Games).
Netflix recently announced it is building its own in-house game studio in Helsinki, Finland.
Other articles in the category: How To...
How to Track AFib History on Apple Watch [VIDEO]
Apple has released a new video tutorial explaining how to track AFib History on your Apple Watch. “Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is a type of irregular heart rhythm where the upper chambers of the heart beat out of sync with the lower chambers,” explains Apple. CDC data shows roughly, “2% of people younger than 65 years […]
How to Fix iPhone 14 Pro Frozen After Data Transfers
Some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users are facing an issue where their phones become unresponsive after transferring data from an older iPhone — reports MacRumors. According to the publication, Apple said in an internal memo that it is "aware of this issue happening and is investigating." This issue is particularly prevalent...
How to Transfer Data to a New iPhone with iCloud [VIDEO]
If you’ve just created a new iPhone backup using Apple’s iCloud, here’s how to transfer data to your new iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro using iCloud. iCloud backups are easy to use as they allow iPhone customers to restore from a backup without the need for a Mac or PC. All you need is […]