How to Download Mario Kart 8 DLC Wave 2 Courses on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has released its Wave 2 courses for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on its Switch console, offering the second batch of downloadable content (DLC) from its Booster Course Pass.

The company previously announced August 4 would be the release date for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Wave 2 courses and they were made available this morning. Parents, here’s how to download the next batch of courses for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on your Nintendo Switch.

First, you need to have purchased the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass for $32.99 CAD, or be a paid subscriber to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion pack membership.

How to Download Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 2

1. Turn on your Nintendo Switch and highlight Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Then press the “+” button on the right Joy-Con controller to bring up the game menu.

2. From here, scroll down to ‘Software Update’ and click it to start your download. Once the download completes, you’ll be asked to close the game so the update can be installed. After that, load up Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and you’ll see the new Wave 2 courses available.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the Wave 2 Booster Course Pass offers the following new courses:

Turnip Cup

Tour New York Minute (Mario Kart Tour)

SNES Mario Circuit 3 (Super Mario Kart)

N64 Kalimari Desert (Mario Kart 64)

DS Waluigi Pinball (Mario Kart DS)

Propeller Cup

Tour Sydney Sprint (Mario Kart Tour)

GBA Snow Land (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)

Wii Mushroom Gorge (Mario Kart Wii)

Sky-High Sundae

In total, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will get 48 total courses from this Booster Course Pass, released in six waves of 8 courses until the end of 2023.