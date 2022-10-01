How to Fix Apple Watch Ultra/Series 8 Microphone Not Working

According to MacRumors, there is a microphone issue plaguing some Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Series 8 units.

Users have reported an issue where they are unable to use Apple Watch’s microphone to talk to Siri, make a phone call, record voice memos, and more. The microphone simply becomes unresponsive after some time, rendering it unusable. In the Noise app, affected users see a “Measurement Suspended” error message.

Apple acknowledged the issue in an internal memo reviewed by MacRumors. The tech giant said the bug, which it believes is not hardware related, can result in Siri not being able to hear users and them not being able to talk on calls, among other things.

Apple advised affected users to restart their Apple Watch as a temporary fix to the issue. To restart your Apple Watch, simply:

Press and hold the side button until you see the Power Off slider. Drag the slider to the right to turn off your device completely. After you turn off your Apple Watch, press and hold the side button again until you see the Apple logo to turn it back on.

The company also suggested that users remain updated to the latest watchOS version, implying that a more permanent fix is in the works.

Apple Watch Ultra launched in Canada last week, with Apple Watch Series 8 becoming available the week before.

The Apple Watch Ultra also exhibited another issue at launch where “audio could be distorted during phone calls using speakers.” Apple rolled out a fix for this particular bug as part of watchOS 9.0.1, and the company will likely patch the newly-discovered microphone issues in one of its next watchOS releases.