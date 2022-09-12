How to Prepare your iPhone for iOS 16 Coming Today [VIDEO]

After seeing a preview of iOS 16 back at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) back in June, we have finally arrived at the public launch date of the next mobile operating system for the iPhone.

Developers and public beta testers have been putting iOS 16 through its paces and today it’s ready for the wide launch for all users.

How to prepare for the release of iOS 16 today, slated to release at 10am PT/1pm ET? The first thing you should do is ensure you have an iCloud backup of your iPhone before updating.

Other steps to take include resetting your iPhone settings if you were having some issues during betas. You can do this by going to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset All Settings.

You will also need to ensure you have ample free space available for the iOS 16 update, plus lots of battery life to make it through the update.

Check out the helpful video below from zollotech that walks you through what is needed to prepare for iOS 16: