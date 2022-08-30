How to Stack Up to 10 Widgets on your iPhone Home Screen [VIDEO]

The latest tip shared from earlier this month shows you how to stack multiple widgets on your iPhone Home Screen. Instead of filling up a page on your iPhone Home Screen with widgets, you can stack up to 10 of them in the same spot and save space.
“You can use widget stacks to save space on your Home Screen. Learn how to stack up to 10 widgets on top of each other on your iPhone,” explains Apple.
All you have to do is edit your Home Screen, then drag an existing widget on top of another one of the same size, and you’ll now have more than one in the same spot. You can then swipe through your multiple widgets. Check out the video below to learn how to do it:
Apple has released a new video tutorial on its YouTube channel, showing how to create an alter ego on iPad using Procreate: Learn how to use Procreate to make an alter ego portrait on iPad with Apple Pencil. Get hands-on with brushes and layers in Procreate, guided by tips from artist Temi Coker and Creative...
Earlier today, Apple released iOS 16 beta 5 for developers, which brings back the battery percentage icon to the status bar and to the battery icon itself. Apple previously abolished the battery percentage icon to Control Center when it launched the iPhone X in 2018, as Face ID and the screen notch took away real...
Nintendo has released its Wave 2 courses for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on its Switch console, offering the second batch of downloadable content (DLC) from its Booster Course Pass. The company previously announced August 4 would be the release date for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Wave 2 courses and they were made available this morning....