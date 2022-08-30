How to Stack Up to 10 Widgets on your iPhone Home Screen [VIDEO]

Ahead of iOS 16 releasing in September, the Apple Support channel on YouTube still is releasing tutorials for iOS 15.

The latest tip shared from earlier this month shows you how to stack multiple widgets on your iPhone Home Screen. Instead of filling up a page on your iPhone Home Screen with widgets, you can stack up to 10 of them in the same spot and save space.

“You can use widget stacks to save space on your Home Screen. Learn how to stack up to 10 widgets on top of each other on your iPhone,” explains Apple.

All you have to do is edit your Home Screen, then drag an existing widget on top of another one of the same size, and you’ll now have more than one in the same spot. You can then swipe through your multiple widgets. Check out the video below to learn how to do it: