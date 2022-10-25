How to Update iPad to Latest Version of iPadOS [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Apple has today shared a handy little tutorial video on its YouTube support channel, explaining how iPad owners can update their devices directly via Settings, or by using a computer, and upgrade to the latest version of iPadOS.

Update ipad

You can update your iPhone or iPad to the latest version of iOS or iPadOS wirelessly. If the update doesn’t appear on your device, use your computer to update your device manually.

To update your iPad wirelessly:

  • Back up your device using iCloud or your computer.
  • Plug your device into power and connect to the internet with Wi-Fi.
  • Go to Settings > General, then tap Software Update.
  • If you see more than one software update option available, choose the one that you want to install.
  • Tap Install Now.
  • If you see Download and Install instead, tap it to download the update, enter your passcode, then tap Install Now.

You can also set up your iPad to update automatically overnight while it’s charging.

  • Go to Settings > General > Software Update.
  • Tap Automatic Updates, then turn on Download iOS Updates.
  • Turn on Install iOS Updates. Your device will automatically update to the latest version of iPadOS.

Watch the following video for a better idea of how you can update your iPad wirelessly or by using a computer.

