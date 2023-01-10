How to Use Apple Pay [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
5 seconds ago

Apple has just shared a new video on its YouTube support channel, detailing how you can pay using your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac using Apple Pay.

You can use Apple Pay wherever you see Apple Pay listed as a payment method. You can pay using Apple Pay in stores, within apps, on the web, and more.

To set up Apple Pay, add a debit, credit, or prepaid card to the Wallet app on your iPhone, Apple Watch, or other compatible devices.

Here’s how you can add a debit or credit card on your iPhone:

  1. In the Wallet app, tap the Add button
  2. Tap Debit or Credit Card to add a new card. Tap Previous Cards to add a card that you used previously.
  3. Tap Continue.
  4. Follow the steps on the screen to add a new card.
  5. Verify your information with your bank or card issuer.
  6. If you have a paired Apple Watch, you have the option to also add the card to your watch.

To pay with your iPhone using your default card:

  • If your iPhone has Face ID, double-click the side button. If prompted, authenticate with Face ID or enter your passcode to open Apple Wallet.
  • If your iPhone has Touch ID, double-click the Home button.

To use a different card, tap your default card to see your other cards. Tap a new card and authenticate.

Watch the following video to see how you can use Apple Pay on your iOS device, Apple Watch, or the Mac.

