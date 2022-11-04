How to Use Stage Manager on Mac [VIDEO]

Apple has just shared a new video on its YouTube support channel, detailing how you can use the new ‘Stage Manager’ feature on your Mac to keep the app you’re working with front and center, and your desktop clutter-free.

Stage Manager is a new macOS Ventura feature that Apple introduced for the first time during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) back in June.

It is a new multitasking option that allows users to group open apps together and easily switch between different groups from a preview on the left-hand side.

You can quickly move back and forth between Stage Manager and traditional windows by following these steps:

On your Mac, choose Apple menu > System Settings, then click Desktop & Dock in the sidebar. (You may need to scroll down.) Go to Windows & Apps on the right, then turn Stage Manager on or off.

Click Control Center in the menu bar, then click Stage Manager to turn it on or off.

To use the Stage Manager feature on your Mac:

Switch apps: Click an app on the left side of the screen.

Click an app on the left side of the screen. Arrange windows: Reposition, resize, and overlap windows to suit your workflow.

Reposition, resize, and overlap windows to suit your workflow. Group apps: Drag an app from the left side of the screen to add it to a group of apps in the center of the screen.

Drag an app from the left side of the screen to add it to a group of apps in the center of the screen. Ungroup apps: Drag an app to the left side of the screen to remove it from the group.

If you turned off “Recent applications” in Stage Manager settings, the list of apps on the left is hidden. Move the pointer to the left edge of the screen to show it.

Watch the following video for a better idea of how you can use Stage Manager on your Mac.